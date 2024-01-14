Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 69.6% during the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $547.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.19. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $553.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,216 shares of company stock valued at $60,120,750 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.