Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,216 shares of company stock valued at $60,120,750. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $547.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $553.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $487.58 and its 200-day moving average is $459.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

