Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,182.28 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,126.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,159.23.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,679,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,487 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,689.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 52,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.