MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

MetLife Stock Down 0.7 %

MET stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

