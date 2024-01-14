McKesson Co. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $6.68 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of McKesson in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.67. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $27.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2025 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $485.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $461.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.50. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $489.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

