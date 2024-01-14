Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 683.6% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,275. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

