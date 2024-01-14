Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average is $102.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

