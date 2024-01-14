Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,414 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,478,000 after buying an additional 787,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,752,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,658,000 after buying an additional 150,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 11.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 38.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,974,000 after purchasing an additional 643,675 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.38.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $197.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $203.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

