Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

