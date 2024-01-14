Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K opened at $55.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $46.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $4,394,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,009,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,491,854.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,811,848. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

