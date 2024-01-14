Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 822,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,300 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $128,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $162.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

