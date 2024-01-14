Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $162.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $390.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.34.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

