Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $69.38 on Thursday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $73.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $832.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Aikya Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,850,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,016.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 468,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,113,000 after acquiring an additional 462,799 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,454,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,795,000 after acquiring an additional 399,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 809.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

