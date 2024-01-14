Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2028 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.20) per share.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.10).

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JSPR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.97. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.