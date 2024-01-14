Inspire Investing LLC Has $307,000 Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in ALLETE by 8.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ALLETE by 455.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in ALLETE by 1,278.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ALLETE by 29.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.72 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALE. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

