Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 19.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,811,000 after buying an additional 504,572 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 826.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 493,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 440,221 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $28,751,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 336.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 356,202 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $1,113,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 718,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,344,596.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $1,113,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 718,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,344,596.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,960,165. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $85.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $750.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Recommended Stories

