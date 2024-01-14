Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CMO Sells 4,350 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eleni Nitsa Zuppas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $614,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $208.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.30 and a 12-month high of $225.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 20,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 82,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

