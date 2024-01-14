Insider Selling: PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) EVP Sells $719,520.00 in Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $719,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,374.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, December 14th, Alaleh Nouri sold 3,204 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $137,611.80.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Alaleh Nouri sold 6,096 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $243,596.16.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $46.82 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.39. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

