Insider Selling: Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO Sells $524,485.88 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MAA stock opened at $134.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 117.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

