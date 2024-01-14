Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sells $585,410.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $585,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,506,605.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MU opened at $82.39 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $87.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average is $71.50.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

