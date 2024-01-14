Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Sells $746,700.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $800,550.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Myles Kleeger sold 6,324 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $321,954.84.

On Thursday, November 16th, Myles Kleeger sold 6,885 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $331,925.85.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $731,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $470,800.00.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $53.37 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $58.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 19.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 6.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Braze by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Braze by 4.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

