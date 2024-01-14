Insider Buying: Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Director Buys $30,041.28 in Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,041.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,922.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $32.54 on Friday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.45 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $979.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.46 million. Upbound Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 33.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,057.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPBD. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $182,465,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,877,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,184,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,886,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,094,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPBD. Stephens raised shares of Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

