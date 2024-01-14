Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys 96 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien bought 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($190.90).

Russell O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centrica alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, Russell O’Brien purchased 103 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £149.35 ($190.38).

On Thursday, November 16th, Russell O’Brien acquired 8 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of GBX 1,200 ($15.30).

Centrica Stock Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.91) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 93.74 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 147.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 145.50 ($1.85).

Get Our Latest Report on CNA

Centrica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.