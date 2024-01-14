ING Groep NV Sells 67,889 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,889 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Kroger by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 118,581 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kroger by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.03 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KR shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

