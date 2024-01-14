ING Groep NV Sells 6,007 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 463.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 730,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 600,537 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

ES stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $85.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

