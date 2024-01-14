ING Groep NV Sells 42,180 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

ING Groep NV cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42,180 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922,319 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $697,398,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 262.0% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,091,000 after acquiring an additional 613,369 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $236.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

