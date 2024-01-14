ING Groep NV Sells 3,549 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $784,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 636,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,051,000 after buying an additional 73,398 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.8% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $234.80 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.84.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $237.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

