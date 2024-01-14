ING Groep NV Sells 3,054 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after buying an additional 59,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 270,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,344,458,000 after purchasing an additional 150,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after purchasing an additional 581,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $151.95 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $189.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

