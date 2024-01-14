ING Groep NV Sells 25,849 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 89.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,849 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056 in the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,230.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,104.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $946.93. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $599.22 and a one year high of $1,231.50.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,003.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.