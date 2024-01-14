ING Groep NV Reduces Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,868 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

