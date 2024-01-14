ING Groep NV Raises Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.8% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 91,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $230.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $233.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,692 shares of company stock worth $30,307,321 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

