ING Groep NV Purchases 91,749 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

ING Groep NV grew its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 251.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,749 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.77. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.91%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

