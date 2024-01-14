ING Groep NV Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $677,860,000 after purchasing an additional 644,578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,823,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.86.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,032.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $981.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $907.83. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $659.59 and a 52 week high of $1,033.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,030 shares of company stock valued at $149,319,412. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

