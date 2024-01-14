ING Groep NV Cuts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,121 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,495 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,166 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

