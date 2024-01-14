ING Groep NV Buys New Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.5 %

IRM stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

