ING Groep NV Buys 11,640 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day moving average is $119.08. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $129.18.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.