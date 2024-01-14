ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in ResMed by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $173.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.82. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.11.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,378 shares of company stock worth $2,123,201 in the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

