Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.72.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 85.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 33.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

