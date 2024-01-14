Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $242.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.18.
Several equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works
Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
NYSE ITW opened at $253.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.85 and a 200-day moving average of $243.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $265.00.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Illinois Tool Works
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.