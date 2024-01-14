HFG Advisors Inc. Has $462,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $1,355,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% during the third quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 129,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $390.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.34.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.