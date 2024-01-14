Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HFWA opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.82%.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 829.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

