Head-To-Head Comparison: ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL) and Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL) and Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ESGL and Waste Connections’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESGL N/A -79.97% -1.09% Waste Connections 10.57% 13.95% 5.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ESGL and Waste Connections, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESGL 0 0 0 0 N/A Waste Connections 0 3 12 1 2.88

Earnings and Valuation

Waste Connections has a consensus price target of $160.69, suggesting a potential upside of 7.90%. Given Waste Connections’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waste Connections is more favorable than ESGL.

This table compares ESGL and Waste Connections’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESGL N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Waste Connections $7.86 billion 4.88 $835.66 million $3.22 46.25

Waste Connections has higher revenue and earnings than ESGL.

Volatility and Risk

ESGL has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waste Connections has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Waste Connections shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of ESGL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Waste Connections shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Waste Connections beats ESGL on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESGL

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc. provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company also owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and/or load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances, which require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers leasing services to its customers. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Woodbridge, Canada.

