Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 0.4 %

GLDD stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $498.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,251,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 96,930 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 642,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 58,320 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 43,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 17,577 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

