Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 135.0% from the December 15th total of 748,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,968.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,646,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 73,023.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,852 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter worth $11,126,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global Partners by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 215,771 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP grew its stake in Global Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,358,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,734,000 after acquiring an additional 157,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Global Partners by 255.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 183,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 131,607 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81.

Global Partners last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.26 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Partners will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 70.44%.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

