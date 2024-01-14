GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CFO Sells $791,440.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $791,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,796,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
GitLab Trading Down 0.8 %
GTLB stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $67.55. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.50.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in GitLab by 53.9% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 71.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
