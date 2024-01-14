Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Gartner worth $17,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $454.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $469.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.53.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

