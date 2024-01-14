Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Fortinet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.35.

Get Fortinet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.