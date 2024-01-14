Forsta AP Fonden Has $262.30 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $262,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $547.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $487.58 and a 200-day moving average of $459.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $553.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,216 shares of company stock worth $60,120,750 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

