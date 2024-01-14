First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) PT Raised to $58.00 at Mizuho

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FR. TheStreet lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.38.

Shares of FR stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

