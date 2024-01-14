Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Mizuho

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.00.

FRT stock opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day moving average is $96.90. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $115.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.74%.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,640,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,138,000 after purchasing an additional 247,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,091,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,022,000 after acquiring an additional 274,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,764,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after acquiring an additional 509,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

